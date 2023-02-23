Ash Wednesday events power on through winter storm

Ash Wednesday
Ash Wednesday
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)- The winter storm has forced many churches to cancel their observances of Ash Wednesday, but one church’s service still powered through.

The Co-Cathedral at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Downtown Rochester was packed Wednesday, despite the storm.

Mass was led by Bishop Robert Barron as Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent.

Lent is a holy season for Catholics that leads up to the Easter Holiday. It’s an event that focuses on prayer, fasting, and the giving of alms.

If God is love, and we engage in the works of love, we get closer to God.

Bishop Robert Barron

“If God is love, and we engage in the works of love, we get closer to god.” Bishop Robert Barron said. “So for those struggling with their faith, do the practices of lent- especially giving of alms.”

