Winona Warming Center opens during major snow storm

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona Warming Center is planning to do 22 hours of coverage split between their day center and night center.

Officials with the center say they are preparing as they always do when heavy snow and wind move through the area. They are also in need of hygiene products, hats, coats, and gloves.

“Our only requirement for the people we serve here is eighteen years or older and then just following our guide lines which is mainly just being respectful of the people here. Our doors are unlocked from 9pm to 10pm and that’s our check in period so you can come and go then and other than that were pretty low barrier,” said Patrick Michener with the warming center.

The day center is located on Market Street. The night center is located on Third Street behind the Edge Church.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow potential
FIRST ALERT DAY: Details on the major winter storm for next week
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Winter Storm Impacts
FIRST ALERT DAYS: A major winter storm is on the way
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Hy-Vee suspends employee discount amid alleged abuse of policy

Latest News

Sarah Gannon Live Dash Cam 10 p.m.
Sarah Gannon Live Dash Cam 10 p.m.
Dangerous Winter Weather on the Roads
Crashes begin with winter storm
6pm Mason City Winter Storm Update
Iowa DOT plows preparing to keep roads open
6pm Austin/Mower Co. Winter Storm Update
Mower County officials prep for major snow storm