Winona Warming Center opens during major snow storm

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona Warming Center is planning to do 22 hours of coverage split between their day center and night center.

Officials with the center say they are preparing as they always do when heavy snow and wind move through the area. They are also in need of hygiene products, hats, coats, and gloves.

“Our only requirement for the people we serve here is eighteen years or older and then just following our guide lines which is mainly just being respectful of the people here. Our doors are unlocked from 9pm to 10pm and that’s our check in period so you can come and go then and other than that were pretty low barrier,” said Patrick Michener with the warming center.

The day center is located on Market Street. The night center is located on Third Street behind the Edge Church.

