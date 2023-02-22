TRACK HERE: Winter storm causing flight delays and cancellations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A major winter storm system is making its way through the area coming from the west, causing travel to be very difficult.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of our area until 12 p.m. Thursday.

These winter conditions are causing dozens of flights at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) and Rochester International Airport (RST). There will likely be several more delayed or canceled flights as the storm makes its way through.

