TRACK HERE: Winter storm causing flight delays and cancellations

By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A major winter storm system is making its way through the area coming from the west, causing travel to be very difficult.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of our area until 12 p.m. Thursday.

These winter conditions are causing dozens of flights at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) and Rochester International Airport (RST). There will likely be several more delayed or canceled flights as the storm makes its way through.

To keep track of flight statuses at RST, click here.

To keep track of flight statuses at MSP, click here.

