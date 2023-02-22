RPT to delay start of neighborhood transit service Thursday, two routes suspended

RPT Bus
RPT Bus(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Due to timing of expected snowfall overnight, Rochester Public Transit (RPT) will have changes to its schedules.

Changes to scheduled service for Thursday, Feb. 23 include:

  • Route 217 – Service suspended. All trips cancelled.
  • Route 314 – Service suspended. All trips cancelled.
  • All other neighborhood routes will have a delayed start. Service on those routes will begin with the first trip scheduled to depart after 6 a.m.
  • Routes 150X, 250X, and 560X will run according to the posted schedule

This service plan is subject to change based on actual conditions.

Any changes will be posted before 5 a.m. to its website, RPT social media and DoubleMap.

