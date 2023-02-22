RPT to delay start of neighborhood transit service Thursday, two routes suspended
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Due to timing of expected snowfall overnight, Rochester Public Transit (RPT) will have changes to its schedules.
Changes to scheduled service for Thursday, Feb. 23 include:
- Route 217 – Service suspended. All trips cancelled.
- Route 314 – Service suspended. All trips cancelled.
- All other neighborhood routes will have a delayed start. Service on those routes will begin with the first trip scheduled to depart after 6 a.m.
- Routes 150X, 250X, and 560X will run according to the posted schedule
This service plan is subject to change based on actual conditions.
Any changes will be posted before 5 a.m. to its website, RPT social media and DoubleMap.
