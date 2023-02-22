Rochester Public Transit issues delays and suspended routes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Due to timing of expected snowfall overnight, Rochester public transit will have the following changes to scheduled service for Thursday, Feb. 23:

· Route 217 – Service suspended. All trips canceled.

· Route 314 – Service suspended. All trips canceled.

· All other neighborhood routes will have a delayed start. Service on those routes will begin with the first trip scheduled to depart after 6:00 a.m.

· Routes 150X, 250X, and 560X will run according to the posted schedule

This service plan is subject to change based on actual conditions. Any changes will be posted before 5 a.m. to rptride.com, RPT social media and DoubleMap. More information and helpful hints for using public transit in winter can be found on the “Riding in Winter” page at RPTride.com

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.