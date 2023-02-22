Rochester Public Transit issues delays and suspended routes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Due to timing of expected snowfall overnight, Rochester public transit will have the following changes to scheduled service for Thursday, Feb. 23:

· Route 217 – Service suspended. All trips canceled.

· Route 314 – Service suspended. All trips canceled.

· All other neighborhood routes will have a delayed start. Service on those routes will begin with the first trip scheduled to depart after 6:00 a.m.

· Routes 150X, 250X, and 560X will run according to the posted schedule

This service plan is subject to change based on actual conditions. Any changes will be posted before 5 a.m. to rptride.com, RPT social media and DoubleMap. More information and helpful hints for using public transit in winter can be found on the “Riding in Winter” page at RPTride.com

