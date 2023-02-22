Rochester Public Schools closed Wednesday because of weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel has closed schools for Wednesday, February 22. Here is what he posted on Twitter at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday.

I waited this long to be sure the forecast is unlikely to change and since all reports say that is very unlikely, @RPS535 will be closed tomorrow for all students and staff. Start reading your Shakespeare, everyone. — Kent Pekel (@KentPekel) February 22, 2023

Rochester Public Schools shared this information on the district’s website.

Due to the severity of the storm, RPS will be closed, Wednesday, February 22, due to inclement weather. This will be a full district closure.

School Age Child Care (SACC) will be closed.



All PAIIR, Preschool Age Child Care (PACC), Preschool, and Community Education daytime and evening classes, for early childhood, youth, adults, and adults with exceptional abilities are canceled.



Hawthorne Education Center is closed.



All community building rentals are canceled.



All Professional Growth Academy classes are canceled.



All after school activities and athletics on Wednesday are canceled.



RPS building sidewalks and parking lots will not be plowed on Wednesday.



No supper meals will be provided.



