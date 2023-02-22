Rochester Public Schools closed Thursday Feb. 23
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 23 due to inclement weather.
The district let parents know around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
- School Age Child Care (SACC) will be open 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Northrop Education Center (201 8th St. NW).
- All PAIIR, Preschool Age Child Care (PACC), Preschool, and Community Education daytime and evening classes, for early childhood, youth, adults, and adults with exceptional abilities are canceled.
- Hawthorne Education Center is closed.
- All community building rentals are canceled.
- All Professional Growth Academy classes are canceled.
- CTECH classes are canceled.
- No supper meals will be provided.
- All high school, after school athletic and activities practices, performances, and games will continue to be evaluated and a final decision will be made by 12 p.m. on Thursday.
