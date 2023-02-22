Rochester Public Schools closed Thursday Feb. 23

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 23 due to inclement weather.

The district let parents know around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

School Age Child Care (SACC) will be open 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Northrop Education Center (201 8th St. NW).

All PAIIR, Preschool Age Child Care (PACC), Preschool, and Community Education daytime and evening classes, for early childhood, youth, adults, and adults with exceptional abilities are canceled.

Hawthorne Education Center is closed.

All community building rentals are canceled.

All Professional Growth Academy classes are canceled.

CTECH classes are canceled.

No supper meals will be provided.