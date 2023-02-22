Rochester Public Schools closed Thursday Feb. 23

Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools
By Michael Oder
Published: Feb. 22, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 23 due to inclement weather.

The district let parents know around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

  • School Age Child Care (SACC) will be open 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Northrop Education Center (201 8th St. NW).
  • All PAIIR, Preschool Age Child Care (PACC), Preschool, and Community Education daytime and evening classes, for early childhood, youth, adults, and adults with exceptional abilities are canceled.
  • Hawthorne Education Center is closed.
  • All community building rentals are canceled.
  • All Professional Growth Academy classes are canceled.
  • CTECH classes are canceled.
  • No supper meals will be provided.
  • All high school, after school athletic and activities practices, performances, and games will continue to be evaluated and a final decision will be made by 12 p.m. on Thursday.

