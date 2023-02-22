Rochester 6th grader headed to Scripps National Spelling Bee

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 6th grade student from Rochester Catholic Schools will compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, DC, in May.

Roberto Villasboas correctly spelled “chaperonage” at the final spelling bee Tuesday. He competed against 12 other spellers from southeast Minnesota. Those 12 were narrowed down from 59 students who competed back on Feb. 7.

Villasboas got a first-place trophy, Webster’s Third New International Dictionary, 2023 United States Mint Proof Set (The Samuel Louis Sugarman Award from Scripps), and a one-year subscription to Britannica Online Premium. They will travel to the nation’s capital May 28 - June 1 for the national spelling bee.

Ezra Hake, an 8th grade student from Schaeffer Academy, was the 1st Runner-Up. They got a trophy, and Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary.

Other students that participated in the Southeast Minnesota Final Spelling Bee:

Speller School Grade Carter Peterson Austin 6 Abdul Alyafi Byron 8 Audrey Springer Chatfield 7 Marley Dut Kingsland 7 Sawyer Lepper Lanesboro 8 Cale Schramm Northfield 7 Leen Yassin Rochester 7 Alex Yovchev Schaeffer Academy 8 Tommy Passe Wabasha-Kellogg 7

