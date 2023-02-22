Olmsted Medical Center releases weather announcements

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted Medical Center released information based on severe winter weather.

This information is accurate as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Additional updates or changes will be added to its website and Facebook page as soon as they become available.

CLOSING EARLY on February 22:

The following Branch Clinic will be closing at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22.

Preston Clinic

CLOSING EARLY on February 22:

The following Branch Clinics will be closing at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22.

Byron Clinic

Cannon Falls Clinic

Chatfield Clinic

Lake City Clinic

Pine Island Clinic

Plainview Clinic

Spring Valley Clinic

St. Charles Clinic

Stewartville Clinic

The Pine Island Pharmacy inside the Pine Island Clinic will close at 3 p.m.

In Rochester, FastCare North, FastCare South, Acute Care at the Northwest Clinic, and the Miracle Mile Clinic will close at 5 p.m.

OPENING LATE on February 23:

The following Branch Clinics will be opening late at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 23. Note, there will only be limited laboratory services available.

Byron Clinic

Chatfield Clinic

Lake City Clinic

Pine Island Clinic

Plainview Clinic

St. Charles Clinic

Stewartville Clinic

The Pine Island Pharmacy inside the Pine Island Clinic will open at 10 a.m.

CLOSED on February 23:

Cannon Falls Clinic

Spring Valley Clinic

Preston Clinic

All tactical athlete classes held between 5:30–10 a.m. at SMAP have been canceled.

OPENING WITH NORMAL HOURS on February 23:

In Rochester, FastCare North, FastCare South, and Acute Care at the Northwest Clinic will open at their usual time.

OPEN with no schedule changes:

The opening and closing schedules have not changed for Rochester Northwest Clinic and Rochester Southeast Clinic. The hospital will remain open on their usual schedule. Hours for all locations can be found here.

For patients who need medical care, the Emergency department is open 24/7. In addition, On-Demand Virtual Care is available from 5 – 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Information about On-Demand can be found on its website here.

