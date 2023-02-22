Olmsted Medical Center releases weather announcements

Olmsted Medical Center releases weather announcements
Olmsted Medical Center releases weather announcements(FREE TO USE)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted Medical Center released information based on severe winter weather.

This information is accurate as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Additional updates or changes will be added to its website and Facebook page as soon as they become available.

CLOSING EARLY on February 22:

The following Branch Clinic will be closing at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22.

  • Preston Clinic

CLOSING EARLY on February 22:

The following Branch Clinics will be closing at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22.

  • Byron Clinic
  • Cannon Falls Clinic
  • Chatfield Clinic
  • Lake City Clinic
  • Pine Island Clinic
  • Plainview Clinic
  • Spring Valley Clinic
  • St. Charles Clinic
  • Stewartville Clinic

The Pine Island Pharmacy inside the Pine Island Clinic will close at 3 p.m.

In Rochester, FastCare North, FastCare South, Acute Care at the Northwest Clinic, and the Miracle Mile Clinic will close at 5 p.m.

OPENING LATE on February 23:

The following Branch Clinics will be opening late at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 23. Note, there will only be limited laboratory services available.

  • Byron Clinic
  • Chatfield Clinic
  • Lake City Clinic
  • Pine Island Clinic
  • Plainview Clinic
  • St. Charles Clinic
  • Stewartville Clinic

The Pine Island Pharmacy inside the Pine Island Clinic will open at 10 a.m.

CLOSED on February 23:

  • Cannon Falls Clinic
  • Spring Valley Clinic
  • Preston Clinic

All tactical athlete classes held between 5:30–10 a.m. at SMAP have been canceled.

OPENING WITH NORMAL HOURS on February 23:

  • In Rochester, FastCare North, FastCare South, and Acute Care at the Northwest Clinic will open at their usual time.

OPEN with no schedule changes:

The opening and closing schedules have not changed for Rochester Northwest Clinic and Rochester Southeast Clinic. The hospital will remain open on their usual schedule. Hours for all locations can be found here.

For patients who need medical care, the Emergency department is open 24/7. In addition, On-Demand Virtual Care is available from 5 – 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Information about On-Demand can be found on its website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Local snowfall
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Major winter storm
Winter Storm Impacts
FIRST ALERT DAYS: A major winter storm is on the way
Valleyhigh Drive reckless driving
Northwest Rochester neighborhood concerned by reckless driving

Latest News

City of Rochester
City of Rochester prepares for major winter weather event
No parking notices for downtown Rochester areas effective Wednesday
No parking notices for downtown Rochester areas effective Wednesday
Chief Swisher
Deputy Chief Swisher leaving Rochester Fire Department after 23 years
McQuillan Park Splash Pad & Park Improvements
Rochester Parks and Rec seeks community feedback on splash pads, improvements