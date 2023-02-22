Mower County officials prep for major snow storm

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Emergency officials in Mower County are warning drivers to stay off the roads if possible as heavy snow and high winds move across southeast Minnesota.

Amy Bramwell with Mower County Emergency Management said if you have to get out on the roads, make sure you have emergency supplies in your vehicle.

If you do get stuck, make sure you have a full tank of gas, blankets, a shovel, food if you need it, meds if you need them. Because with this much snow, and how busy we’ll be, we aren’t sure how quickly tow trucks are going to be available or even if they are going to be available,” Bramwell said.

