Mower County officials prep for major snow storm

By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Emergency officials in Mower County are warning drivers to stay off the roads if possible as heavy snow and high winds move across southeast Minnesota.

Amy Bramwell with Mower County Emergency Management said if you have to get out on the roads, make sure you have emergency supplies in your vehicle.

If you do get stuck, make sure you have a full tank of gas, blankets, a shovel, food if you need it, meds if you need them. Because with this much snow, and how busy we’ll be, we aren’t sure how quickly tow trucks are going to be available or even if they are going to be available,” Bramwell said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow potential
FIRST ALERT DAY: Details on the major winter storm for next week
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Winter Storm Impacts
FIRST ALERT DAYS: A major winter storm is on the way
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Hy-Vee suspends employee discount amid alleged abuse of policy

Latest News

Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools closed Wednesday because of weather
Rochester 6th grader headed to Scripps National Spelling Bee
Cutting the Cord on Cable
Cutting the Cable
A & W Closing
A & W Closing