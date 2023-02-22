Iowa DOT plows preparing to keep roads open

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Plow drivers are keeping a close eye on roads in north Iowa.

Northern Iowa isn’t expected to get as much heavy snow as Minnesota, but they are preparing for sleet and ice.

“The supervisors to the west when it hits them, they’ll call the shops to the east and say hey it just hit here, it’s headed your way. Be ready in a half hour or whatever. They communicate really well that way so they have an idea and then they can get ready with the other plow drivers and get them out on the road when needed,” said Iowa DOT Field Services Coordinator Pete Hjelmstad.

