Guns, ammunition seized from man with mental health ban

In this image provided by California's Attorney General's Office, a large cache of weapons and...
In this image provided by California's Attorney General's Office, a large cache of weapons and ammunition is displayed following an arrest on Jan. 25, 2023, in the Los Angeles suburb of Azusa, Calif. Authorities announced Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, that they seized nearly two dozen guns, silencers and some 35,000 rounds of ammunition at the Southern California home of a man who was forbidden to own weapons because of a mental health-related ban.(California's Attorney General's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities seized nearly two dozen guns, silencers and some 35,000 rounds of ammunition at the Southern California home of a man who was forbidden to own weapons because of a mental health-related ban, it was announced Tuesday.

Agents from the California Department of Justice arrested the man on Jan. 25 at his home in the Los Angeles suburb of Azusa, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced.

The man was under a “mental health-based prohibition” but was listed in the state’s Armed Prohibited Persons System (APPS) database as owning one firearm, according to a statement from the attorney general’s office.

The database identifies people who legally held firearms but were later banned from having them.

Authorities went to the man’s home to seize the gun but he refused to let them in, the statement said.

After getting a search warrant, agents entered and found “four machine guns, seven assault weapons, a short-barreled rifle, four suppressors/silencers, six handguns, one shotgun, four rifles, 54 lower receivers/frames, 41 standard capacity magazines, 87 large-capacity magazines, and approximately 35,000 rounds of miscellaneous ammunition,” the statement said.

The statement didn’t identify the man or why he was placed under a mental health-related weapons prohibition.

The man is charged with various crimes relating to unlawful possession of guns, silencers and ammunition, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow potential
FIRST ALERT DAY: Details on the major winter storm for next week
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Winter Storm Impacts
FIRST ALERT DAYS: A major winter storm is on the way
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Hy-Vee suspends employee discount amid alleged abuse of policy

Latest News

Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds...
Police: Girl, 7, stabbed multiple times by grandmother
Olivia Prondzinski 10 p.m. Weather Check
Olivia Prondzinski 10 p.m. Weather Check
Ken Quattrin 10 p.m. Weather Check
Ken Quattrin 10 p.m. Weather Check
Darian Leddy 10 p.m. Weather Check
Darian Leddy 10 p.m. Weather Check
Sarah Gannon Live Dash Cam 10 p.m.
Sarah Gannon Live Dash Cam 10 p.m.