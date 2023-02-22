First Alert Weather Days: Today and Thursday; Heavy Snow and Blowing Snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A large, dynamic storm system continues to slowly push through the region today, producing heavy snow and strong winds in the area. On the heels of the first wave of wintry weather that brought several inches of snowfall to the area comes the second wave that will bring heavy bands of snow and powerful wind gusts to the area today and tonight. Snowfall today will range from three to six inches in most of the area with gusty northeast winds causing blowing and drifting snow. Visibility levels will be dramatically reduced at times while road conditions will be downright messy. In fact, a large portion of the local area along and west of Interstate 35 will be in a Blizzard Warning until noon on Thursday because of the blowing snow. High temperatures will be in the mid-20s with wind chill values slightly above zero.

Heavy snow and strong winds will continue to affect the area today and tonight causing difficult travel conditions. (KTTC)

Snowfall will be heavy at times this afternoon and evening. Strong winds will cause blowing and drifting. (KTTC)

Heavy snow will continue to accumulate this evening before mixing with sleet and perhaps a little freezing rain just before midnight. Snowfall totals overnight will range from three to five inches with blowing snow issues continuing in much of the area. Low temperatures will be in the upper teens with wind chills around zero. Northeast winds will occasionally reach 35 to 40 miles per hour before they begin to subside toward dawn on Thursday.

Expect snow today with a wintry mixture tonight in some locations. Strong winds are expected for most of the next day. (KTTC)

A foot or more of snowfall will be possible in Rochester and areas to the north. (KTTC)

The heaviest snowfall rates will occur this afternoon and early in the evening. Strong winds will gust to 40 miles per hour later this afternoon and evening. (KTTC)

Light snow will continue on the backside of the storm system Thursday morning before tapering off altogether around lunchtime. Expect an inch or two of morning accumulation with a brisk northwest breeze causing a little localized blowing snow early in the day. High temperatures will be in the upper teens with wind chill levels around zero.

We’ll start the day Friday with quiet, but much colder conditions Morning low temperatures will be several degrees below zero with wind chills in the 25-below range. Sunshine will give way to clouds later in the afternoon and a little light snow will be possible in the evening. Less than half an inch of snowfall is expected during the late evening hours. Daytime high temperatures Friday will be in the low teens with wind chills slightly above zero.

The weekend looks bright and pleasant and will feature abundant sunshine on both days. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid and upper 20s and Sunday will feature highs in the mid-30s and a brisk south breeze.

Temps will warm for the weekend in the wake of this week's strong winter storm. (KTTC)

A weak storm system will bring a chance of rain and snow on Monday with brisk southeast winds and high temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Temps will be rather cold this week before warmer air begins to build northward for the weekend and next week. (KTTC)

