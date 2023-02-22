City of Rochester prepares for major winter weather event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester is preparing for a major winter weather event that is passing through the area Wednesday into Thursday.

Study Session and City Council meetings scheduled for Feb. 22, 2023 have been canceled. Other City facilities and services will be modified due to weather impacts.

Teammates working virtually will maintain office-based services during the normal business hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Community members can still access city services via phone and the City website.

City Facilities

The following buildings will be closed to in-person public services starting at 12 p.m. on Wednesday and all day Thursday:

City Hall

Development Services & Infrastructure Center (DSIC)

Public Works Transit & Operations Center (PWTOC)

Traffic and Operations Building (TOB)

Water Reclamation Plant (WRP)

City Council Meetings

City Council Study Session is canceled, topic will be reassigned to a new date.

City Council meeting is canceled and items will be rescheduled to March 6 scheduled meeting.

Rochester Police Department:

The Records window at the Government Center will close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Records window at the North Station will close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Rochester Public Library:

Closing at 12 p.m. on Wednesday and closed on Thursday.

The Bookmobile will not be operating Wednesday or Thursday.

Rochester Public Transit (RPT)

RPT is preparing for a Level 3 snow event response which is likely to result in significant delays as well as the possibility of trip or route cancellations and the delay or suspension of transit service.

Transit users are encouraged to use the DoubleMap app for real-time bus information. This tool can help prevent prolonged waits outside in the cold. DoubleMap announcements will provide the latest information for riders delivered right to your smart phone.

Municipal Parking:

The Center Street and 3rd Street parking ramps will be open and free to those who wish to park starting at 5 p.m. on Friday until 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Rochester Public Utilities (RPU):

The RPU lobby will remain open on Wednesday. Customers are encouraged to use the phone or virtual tools to conduct their business prior to visiting the front desk in-person.

Parks & Recreation

Recreation Center: Closing at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Graham Arena: Following Rochester Public Schools closures for any high school hockey games and will accommodate Rochester Youth Hockey, if they plan to proceed with games and practices.

All AccessABLE Rec activities for Wednesday are canceled.

National Volleyball Center: Closed all day Wednesday.

Pipsqueaks Indoor Playground: Closed all day Wednesday

Public Works

Seasonal Parking Requirements are in effect from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day November 1 to April 1

Thursday, February 23 into Friday, February 24: park on the odd side of the street

Friday, February 24 into Saturday, February 25: park on the even side of the street

Saturday, February 25 into Sunday, February 26 park on the odd side of the street

Crews will be plowing and removing snow from downtown business area streets between the hours of 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, through Monday, February 27, 2023. “No Parking” signs with the date and time restrictions have been posted.

