Chapel Hart: Glory Days Tour postponed until October

The performance is postponed due to severe winter weather
(WTOK)
By Michael Oder
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Chapel Hart’s performance scheduled for Feb. 23 at the Mayo Civic Center is being postponed until October due to the severe winter weather moving through Minnesota.

The Glory Days performance will be rescheduled for Oct. 21, 2023.

Tickets for the February 23rd performance will be honored at the postponed date. Officials with the Mayo Civic Center say to please hold on to your tickets if you can attend. If you are unable to attend the postponed date, refunds will be offered at the point of purchase.

Ticketmaster purchases can request their refund in their Ticketmaster Account. Box Office purchasers can email tickets@mayociviccenter.com or come to the box office in person to request a refund. Mayo Civic Center Box Office is open Wed.-Fri. from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Local snowfall
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Major winter storm
Winter Storm Impacts
FIRST ALERT DAYS: A major winter storm is on the way
Valleyhigh Drive reckless driving
Northwest Rochester neighborhood concerned by reckless driving

Latest News

A MN DOT camera west of Worthington along I-90 shows blowing and drifting snow.
I-90, state highways to close in southwestern Minnesota
Olmsted Medical Center releases weather announcements
Olmsted Medical Center releases weather announcements
City of Rochester
City of Rochester prepares for major winter weather event
Olivia Prondzinski 10 p.m. Weather Check
Olivia Prondzinski 10 p.m. Weather Check