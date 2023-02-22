Chapel Hart: Glory Days Tour postponed until October

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Chapel Hart’s performance scheduled for Feb. 23 at the Mayo Civic Center is being postponed until October due to the severe winter weather moving through Minnesota.

The Glory Days performance will be rescheduled for Oct. 21, 2023.

Tickets for the February 23rd performance will be honored at the postponed date. Officials with the Mayo Civic Center say to please hold on to your tickets if you can attend. If you are unable to attend the postponed date, refunds will be offered at the point of purchase.

Ticketmaster purchases can request their refund in their Ticketmaster Account. Box Office purchasers can email tickets@mayociviccenter.com or come to the box office in person to request a refund. Mayo Civic Center Box Office is open Wed.-Fri. from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.