There are many options when cutting cable

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Home Country Connections has joined Midwest Access before. This time though, we reviewed how to program your television to get over-the-air channels, including KTTC’s newest channel, Circle TV on 10.6.

According to Home Country Connections owner Wade Novak, you can get up to 1,000 channels free if you just purchase the right cable box to do so. Why is this? How is this possible? He explains in the attached video. He shared some details with Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler on Tuesday.

Novak often shares cable-cutting options in videos on his Facebook page, or you can call him at (507) 440-8489.

Home Country Connections is located at 111 Main St N, Austin, MN 55912.

