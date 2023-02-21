Reminders on how to prep your home for extreme winter conditions.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As we prepare for the heavy snowfall headed to Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa, now is a good time to double check some systems in your home.

Experts say one of the first things you should check is if the air filters are clean in your furnace. You should also replace your thermostats batteries in case the power goes out. Another place to check is the fireplace, ensure it is cleaned properly in case you need to use it in an emergency.

“You want to check outside to make sure the venting is going to stay clear of snow and there are usually two pipes outside one is for the exhaust and one is for the fresh air make sure both of those are clear if we do get a lot of snow that you want to have those clear to prevent carbon monoxide from building up in the home,” Haley Comfort Systems project manager Tom Duxbury said.

You should also check if your carbon monoxide detectors are up to date and working properly.

