Presidential candidate holds town meeting in Iowa
URBANDALE, Iowa. (KTTC) – Republican Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was in Iowa Monday night for a town hall meeting...
The candidate addressed a variety of issues including national security, the economy, and Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill- of which she is a supporter.
Haley said that America is at its weakest right now, both security-wise and economy-wise, but that now is the time to discuss solutions.
Washington D.C. has a spending problem- and they need to be put on a diet.
“We realize that Washington D.C. has a spending problem- and they need to be put on a diet.” Haley said in her speech. “No more spending. If you can budget your home budge, we can get DC to balance a budget. No ifs, ands, or buts about it.”
Haley concluded her speech by saying her candidacy is part of a movement to return pride to Americans.
