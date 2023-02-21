Presidential candidate holds town meeting in Iowa

Nikki Haley in Iowa
Nikki Haley in Iowa(CNBC Television / YouTube)
By Kolton Knapp
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

URBANDALE, Iowa. (KTTC) – Republican Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was in Iowa Monday night for a town hall meeting...

The candidate addressed a variety of issues including national security, the economy, and Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill- of which she is a supporter.

Haley said that America is at its weakest right now, both security-wise and economy-wise, but that now is the time to discuss solutions.

Washington D.C. has a spending problem- and they need to be put on a diet.

(R) Nikki Haley

“We realize that Washington D.C. has a spending problem- and they need to be put on a diet.” Haley said in her speech. “No more spending. If you can budget your home budge, we can get DC to balance a budget. No ifs, ands, or buts about it.”

Haley concluded her speech by saying her candidacy is part of a movement to return pride to Americans.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow potential
FIRST ALERT DAY: Details on the major winter storm for next week
Crews arrived at the home and were met with flames and smoke coming through the front window.
House fire in Northwest Rochester sends woman to hospital
Winter Storm Impacts
FIRST ALERT DAYS: A major winter storm is on the way
Jodi Huisentruit
$25,000 reward offered in Jodi Huisentruit case
Precip chances
Mild & quiet Sunday; Tracking next impactful winter storm

Latest News

Catalytic converter
MN House passes theft prevention legislation
Reminders when prepping your home for extreme winter conditions.
Reminders on how to prep your home for extreme winter conditions
Valleyhigh Drive reckless driving
Northwest Rochester neighborhood concerned by reckless driving
James Keller Patriot Award