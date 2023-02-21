Presidential candidate holds town meeting in Iowa

URBANDALE, Iowa. (KTTC) – Republican Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was in Iowa Monday night for a town hall meeting...

The candidate addressed a variety of issues including national security, the economy, and Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill- of which she is a supporter.

Haley said that America is at its weakest right now, both security-wise and economy-wise, but that now is the time to discuss solutions.

Washington D.C. has a spending problem- and they need to be put on a diet.

“We realize that Washington D.C. has a spending problem- and they need to be put on a diet.” Haley said in her speech. “No more spending. If you can budget your home budge, we can get DC to balance a budget. No ifs, ands, or buts about it.”

Haley concluded her speech by saying her candidacy is part of a movement to return pride to Americans.

