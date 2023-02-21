Northwest Rochester neighborhood concerned by reckless driving

Valleyhigh Drive reckless driving
Valleyhigh Drive reckless driving(MGN)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents of Valleyhigh Drive in Northwest Rochester are concerned for their safety after witnessing multiple crashes on their street.

On a road that is supposed to be 30 miles an hour, cars are hurdling down the street going well above the speed limit. Some have learned their lesson, but others have yet to learn, and street resident Paul Hart Cochran says he is concerned for his family’s safety.

“We’ve seen trucks run off the road, hitting trees and a couple months ago a car hit a house just down the road it’s been a huge issue and a huge safety concern given that there is a school a block away,” Cochran said.

Cochran reports people drag racing down the street and when the road gets even a little icy, things take a turn for the worst.

“Going ten, fifteen miles an hour over the speed limit, rushing past like that you’re not going to get anywhere that much faster there is a stop sign right down there, you’re going to stop so speeding that much you are only endangering the people who live here and the people who walk here and the people who drive here,” Cochran said.

Residents of the street want to take action to reduce the reckless driving on Valleyhigh Drive but are not sure where to start with the speed limit already being 30 miles an hour and a stop sign right down the road.

Related Stories
One person arrested after driver crashes into parked car, house in Northwest Rochester

According to the Rochester Police Department, the driver, a 28-year-old man from Faribault, was westbound on Valleyhigh Drive when he left the road, crashed into a parked car, hit a neighboring house, and ending up on its roof.

Reckless Driving Valleyhigh Drive

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow potential
FIRST ALERT DAY: Details on the major winter storm for next week
Crews arrived at the home and were met with flames and smoke coming through the front window.
House fire in Northwest Rochester sends woman to hospital
Precip chances
Mild & quiet Sunday; Tracking next impactful winter storm
Jodi Huisentruit
$25,000 reward offered in Jodi Huisentruit case
Rochester and closer communities near the city continue to have higher than normal prices...
National gas prices keep dropping, not so much in Rochester

Latest News

James Keller Patriot Award
The Landing MN
The Landing MN prepares ahead of winter storm
Storm preps
MnDOT plow workers prepare ahead of storm
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter
Lookback to former Pres. Jimmy Carter visiting MN