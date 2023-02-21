Northwest Rochester neighborhood concerned by reckless driving

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents of Valleyhigh Drive in Northwest Rochester are concerned for their safety after witnessing multiple crashes on their street.

On a road that is supposed to be 30 miles an hour, cars are hurdling down the street going well above the speed limit. Some have learned their lesson, but others have yet to learn, and street resident Paul Hart Cochran says he is concerned for his family’s safety.

“We’ve seen trucks run off the road, hitting trees and a couple months ago a car hit a house just down the road it’s been a huge issue and a huge safety concern given that there is a school a block away,” Cochran said.

Cochran reports people drag racing down the street and when the road gets even a little icy, things take a turn for the worst.

“Going ten, fifteen miles an hour over the speed limit, rushing past like that you’re not going to get anywhere that much faster there is a stop sign right down there, you’re going to stop so speeding that much you are only endangering the people who live here and the people who walk here and the people who drive here,” Cochran said.

Residents of the street want to take action to reduce the reckless driving on Valleyhigh Drive but are not sure where to start with the speed limit already being 30 miles an hour and a stop sign right down the road.

