Midwest Access: Weather chat with the Chief Meteorologists

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC has First Alert Days through Thursday afternoon. A major winter storm is impacting the area mid-week, and meteorologists in the area are working overtime to forecast this storm and keep people safe.

Two of these are Chief Meteorologist Nick Jansen in Rochester and Chief Meteorologist Shawn Cable in Mankato. KEYC in Mankato and KTTC in Rochester are both owned Gray Television.

We heard from both Tuesday on Midwest Access.

