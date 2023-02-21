Midwest Access: Weather chat with the Chief Meteorologists

KTTC and KEYC Weather
KTTC and KEYC Weather(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC has First Alert Days through Thursday afternoon. A major winter storm is impacting the area mid-week, and meteorologists in the area are working overtime to forecast this storm and keep people safe.

Two of these are Chief Meteorologist Nick Jansen in Rochester and Chief Meteorologist Shawn Cable in Mankato. KEYC in Mankato and KTTC in Rochester are both owned Gray Television.

We heard from both Tuesday on Midwest Access.

You can always find the latest weather forecast in the Mankato area here.

You can always find the latest weather forecast in the Rochester area here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow potential
FIRST ALERT DAY: Details on the major winter storm for next week
Winter Storm Impacts
FIRST ALERT DAYS: A major winter storm is on the way
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Hy-Vee suspends employee discount amid alleged abuse of policy

Latest News

Cable antenna
There are many options when cutting cable
Austin issues 72-hour snow emergency parking ordinance
Austin issues 72-hour snow emergency parking ordinance
No parking notices for downtown Rochester areas effective Wednesday
No parking notices for downtown Rochester areas effective Wednesday
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays