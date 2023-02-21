First Alert Weather: Snow Develops This afternoon; Heavy Snow, Blowing Snow Wednesday, Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Light snow will spread across the area this evening as the first wave of a complex two-part storm system moves into the region. This wave will produce snowfall that will become locally heavy snow tonight. Expect an inch or two of accumulation by sunset with high temperatures in the low 20s and a light southeast breeze.

Snow will continue tonight with additional snowfall of one to three inches around Rochester while areas just to the north can expect three to five additional inches of snowfall by sunrise Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for much of southeastern Minnesota because of the expected snowfall. Low temperatures will be around 20 degrees with a brisk northeast breeze.

As the second wave of low pressure moves toward the area on Wednesday, we’ll have to deal with occasional light to moderate snow during the day with strong, powerful northeast winds that will gust from 30 to 40 miles per hour. Three to five inches of snowfall can be expected tomorrow, most of that wind-driven. Road conditions will likely be problematic to stay the least with blowing and drifting happening all day. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Strong northeast winds will continue through Wednesday night while the heaviest snowfall of the week takes place. Expect six to eight inches of snowfall Wednesday night to go with blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures will hover in the teens with wind chill values just above zero.

Light snow and blowing snow will continue until early Thursday afternoon when the winds will finally begin to taper off and snowfall chances will come to an end. High temperatures will be in the upper teens with wind chills around zero. Overall, snowfall totals of a foot or more will be possible from Rochester and for other locations along and north of Interstate 90. Slightly lighter totals will be possible just to the south while parts of North Iowa will measure six to ten inches overall.

A separate storm system will bring a chance for an inch or two of fluffy snow Friday evening. The day will start with temperatures several degrees below zero and afternoon highs will be in the teens.

The weekend will be sunny and tranquil with high temperatures in the mid and upper 20s.

