First Alert Weather: Light snow develops today; heavy snow, blowing snow Wednesday and Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A large storm system from the west is bearing down on our region right now, likely bringing heavy snowfall and eventually powerful winds that will plague our area for the next few days. The first wave of this two-part system will bring light snow to the area starting in the mid-afternoon hours today. Expect an inch or two of accumulation by sunset with high temperatures in the low 20s and a light southeast breeze.

Expect an inch or two of snowfall in the afternoon today. (KTTC)

Light snow will develop this afternoon. An inch or two of accumulation can be expected today. A few more inches will be possible tonight. (KTTC)

Light snow will continue tonight with additional snowfall of one to three inches. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for much of southeastern Minnesota because of the expected snowfall. Low temperatures will be around 20 degrees with a brisk northeast breeze.

A Winter Storm Warning and Blizzard Warning will be in effect for much of our area on Wednesday and Thursday as heavy snow and blowing snow are expected. (KTTC)

As the second wave of low pressure moves toward the area on Wednesday, we’ll have to deal with occasional light to moderate snow during the day with strong, powerful northeast winds that will gust from 30 to 40 miles per hour. Three to five inches of snowfall can be expected tomorrow, most of that wind-driven. Road conditions will likely be problematic to stay the least with blowing and drifting happening all day. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

A foot or more of snowfall is expected in Rochester and areas to the north. Six to ten inches of snowfall can be expected in North Iowa this week. (KTTC)

Strong northeast winds will continue through Wednesday night while the heaviest snowfall of the week takes place. Expect six to eight inches of snowfall Wednesday night to go with blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures will hover in the teens with wind chill values just above zero.

Travel will be difficult this week because of heavy snowfall and blowing snow in the area. (KTTC)

Light snow and blowing snow will continue until early Thursday afternoon when the winds will finally begin to taper off and snowfall chances will come to an end. High temperatures will be in the upper teens with wind chills around zero. Overall, snowfall totals of a foot or more will be possible from Rochester and for other locations along and north of Interstate 90. Slightly lighter totals will be possible just to the south while parts of North Iowa will measure six to ten inches overall.

A separate storm system will bring a chance for an inch or two of fluffy snow Friday evening. The day will start with temperatures several degrees below zero and afternoon highs will be in the teens.

Heavy snow and strong winds will create difficult travel conditions for the next few days. Temps will warm a bit over the weekend. (KTTC)

The weekend will be sunny and tranquil with high temperatures in the mid and upper 20s.

After a cold week, temps will warm a bit in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Light snow will develop across the area this afternoon with an inch or two of accumulation. A couple more inches of snow will be possible tonight with heavier snow and blowing snow possible Wednesday and Thursday. First alert days will be in effect Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. #weather #weatherman #kttcwx #minnesota ♬ Breaking News - Breaking News

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.