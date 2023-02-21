FIRST ALERT DAYS: Major winter storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking a major winter storm that will impact the region Tuesday night through Thursday evening. Heavy snowfall and strong winds will lead to major impacts across our region.

Storm Details:

Storm Details (KTTC)

This storm will be in two parts:

Part 1: This afternoon through Wednesday AM. Light to moderate snow. Mainly I-90 north.

Part 2: Wednesday through Thursday. Heavy snow and strong winds. Snowfall totals will range from 12-18″ across most of SE MN. Winds could gust near 40 mph Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

I do expect there to be a break/lull in the snow Wednesday morning. The timing looks to be from around 6-10 a.m. before the snow picks back up through the afternoon.

Alerts (KTTC)

“Winter Storm Warnings” will be in effect Wednesday through Thursday for all of the KTTC viewing area.

Winter Storm Impacts (KTTC)

Areas along and north of I-90 will see major to extreme impacts from this winter storm. Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening will be the worst on the roads.

Travel impacts (KTTC)

Travel impacts tonight and Wednesday morning will be minor to moderate across SE Minnesota.

Round #2 will have major travel impacts. I’m expecting major travel impacts from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Winds could gusts around 30-40 mph with heavy snowfall. Travel could become dangerous to impossible at times.

Snowfall forecast tri-state (KTTC)

The most impressive thing about this system is how wide the heavy band of snow band will be. All areas in red have the potential of seeing 12″+ of snowfall!

Local Snowfall Forecast:

Local snowfall (KTTC)

Here’s a look at our snowfall forecast locally. Areas along and north of I-90 will see anywhere from 12-18″ of snow. Higher totals are expected north of Olmsted County. Goodhue County and up near Minneapolis will see anywhere from 15-20″ of snow with some isolated spots reaching near 2 feet of snow.

I do expect a sharp cutoff in terms of snowfall totals south of I-90. There will be some mixing involved with this system south of I-90. That is why totals drop off dramatically in northern Iowa.

I am keeping a close eye on the “ice potential” in northern Iowa. Be prepared for some icing if you’re south of I-90.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

