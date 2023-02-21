Austin Public Schools move to remote learning due to weather

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Austin Public Schools will have Remote Learning Days on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23 due to inclement weather and poor road conditions.

The announcement included the following special notices for students and Austin Public Schools families:

For students in grades 7-12, please log-on to Schoology for directions. For students grade PreK-6, please complete your “choice” card

All sports and after school activities are cancelled.

Kids Korner programming is closed.

The following message was posted on Austin Public School’s Facebook page.

