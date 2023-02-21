Austin Public Schools move to remote learning due to weather

Austin Public Schools
Austin Public Schools(APS)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Austin Public Schools will have Remote Learning Days on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23 due to inclement weather and poor road conditions.

The announcement included the following special notices for students and Austin Public Schools families:

  • For students in grades 7-12, please log-on to Schoology for directions. For students grade PreK-6, please complete your “choice” card.
  • All sports and after school activities are cancelled.
  • Kids Korner programming is closed.

