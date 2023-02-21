Austin issues 72-hour snow emergency parking ordinance

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Austin has declared a snow emergency parking ordinance to be in effect for a period of 72-hours.

The ordinance will start at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Parking in the business areas of the City will be prohibited between the hours of 1 - 8 a.m. during the 72-hour period. Business areas include midtown Austin, Sterling Shopping Center, Hormel Plant area and East Side business area.

Residents are also required to obey the alternate side parking rule. All vehicles parked on Austin streets, avenues, places and drives between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 a.m. the succeeding day must be parked on the side of the street with even addresses on even-numbered days of the month.

All vehicles parked on Austin streets between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 a.m. the succeeding day must be parked on the side of the street with odd addresses on odd-numbered days of the month.

