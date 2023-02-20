Still time to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count

Great Backyard Bird Count
Great Backyard Bird Count(KTTC)
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Every February, bird and nature lovers alike come together to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count.

This year, the bird count started on Friday and continues through tomorrow, February 20th, so there’s still time to participate in this year’s count.

People are invited to spend time watching and counting as many birds as they can and report that number to the Great Backyard Bird Count.

Observations sent in during the Great Backyard Bird Count help scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations.

“The Backyard Bird Count is a national program that happens once a year on a specific weekend, so this weekend. And it is just a way for people to get out again in nature or from the comfort of their home watching birds and counting what you have.”

Jaide Ryks, Naturalist

No matter if you count one bird, or hundreds, participating is easy for those of all ages.

For more information on how to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow potential
FIRST ALERT DAY: Details on the major winter storm for next week
'The Garden' Indoor Skatepark Opens
New indoor skate park, ‘The Garden’ is officially open in Rochester
A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say
Precip chances
Mild & quiet Sunday; Tracking next impactful winter storm
Democratic Minnesota state Rep. Liz Olson, of Duluth, discusses her bill to mandate paid sick...
Minnesota moves toward paid sick leave mandate for everyone

Latest News

Rebecca Blank, who led University of Wisconsin, dies at 67
Rebecca Blank, who led University of Wisconsin, dies at 67
Jodi Huisentruit
$25,000 reward offered in Jodi Huisentruit case
Mason City's recycled glass, plastic has been going to dump
Mason City’s recycled glass, plastic has been going to dump
The farmers who raise chickens and turkeys have also easily lost more than $1 billion but no...
Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year