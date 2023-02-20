Still time to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Every February, bird and nature lovers alike come together to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count.

This year, the bird count started on Friday and continues through tomorrow, February 20th, so there’s still time to participate in this year’s count.

People are invited to spend time watching and counting as many birds as they can and report that number to the Great Backyard Bird Count.

Observations sent in during the Great Backyard Bird Count help scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations.

“The Backyard Bird Count is a national program that happens once a year on a specific weekend, so this weekend. And it is just a way for people to get out again in nature or from the comfort of their home watching birds and counting what you have.”

No matter if you count one bird, or hundreds, participating is easy for those of all ages.

For more information on how to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count, click here.

