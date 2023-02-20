Rochester tattoo shop owner receives Patriot Award

James Keller
James Keller(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester tattoo parlor owner is receiving some high honors this President’s Day.

Monday, The Minnesota branch of the employer support of the nation guard and reserve awarded the Patriot Award to Keller Tattoo owner James Keller.

The award reflects the efforts made to support current and former national guard and reserve servicemen and women with employment through a wide range of measures like creating flexible schedules, offering time off prior to and after deployment and caring for veteran families.

Keller was nominated by his employee Jesse Ashenfelter. Keller hired Ashenfelter after Ashenfelter served oversees.

“I didn’t even know that he nominated me for it. It’s a great honor to me. It’s probably one of the biggest honors out of any of the awards that I’ve gotten before whether it’s for the tattoo shop for myself personally or anything else. I think this is one of the greatest honors that I’ve gotten. It was very unanticipated so it’s even better,” Keller said.

Keller’s entire family has served in the military. He wants to encourage other employers to bring veterans onto their teams as well.

