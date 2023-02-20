Rochester Downtown Alliance discusses Social-ICE prep ahead of storm

Downtown Rochester's ice festival, Social-ICE, is February 24-25
By Megan Zemple
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With an impactful storm expected to hit the region this week, Rochester Downtown Alliance is discussing how the storm will affect Social-ICE preparations.

On Monday, RDA issued the following statement:

With the significant snow events coming this week, we are monitoring the conditions as they arise and taking each element on a case-by-case basis with our contractors like the ice carvers, production teams, etc. Each have requirements for their process and equipment. The Minnesota Ice carvers, for example, do not foresee the weather being impactful to their work and are planning on beginning carving Wednesday. On the contrary, the technology and production elements like lighting and tents may need to wait until the snow and wind subside.

We are currently in consistent communication with each contractor and readjusting the set-up time to accommodate their needs with the predicted weather conditions.

At the end of it, though, we are excited to see Social-ICE set up in all its icy glory.

Rochester Downtown Alliance

Social-ICE is Feb. 24- 25 from 4 p.m.-10. pm. in Peace Plaza.

