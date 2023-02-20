Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa

Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa(WBNG 12 News)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Confidence continues to grow for the potential of a major winter storm Tuesday through Thursday of this week.

Significant snowfall will be possible across some portions of our area with the threat of icing just south of the freeze line. We will have First Alert Days in place Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Winter weather potential is the “high” category for Tuesday night through Thursday evening, according to KTTC Chief Meteorologist Nick Jansen.

The main threat for heavy snowfall is along and to the north of I-90. Areas north of I-90 have a “high” chance (80-99%) of snowfall amounts exceeding 6″. Current guidance is suggesting a sharp cutoff in snowfall totals south of I-90. Areas south of the Minnesota state border could see totals of less than 4″ of snow.

Northern Iowa could run into the issue of ice accumulations with temperatures hovering around 28-32 degrees.

Stay up to date with current road conditions in Minnesota here.

Stay up to date with current Iowa road conditions here.

