MnDOT plow workers prepare ahead of storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Department of Transportation plow workers are getting ready to work to keep our roads clear in the upcoming days.

Although they haven’t been too busy plowing our highways for the past few weeks, MnDOT plow workers are ready to hit the road head of and during this storm.

MnDOT officials say they’ve been tracking this system since last week. Plow workers have ensured their vehicles are ready to hit the road.

“They’ve had time to kind of address mechanical issues. We’ve lived in Minnesota a long time, so they know that winter’s going to show up again. They’ve had some of those mechanical issues with vehicles fixed and taken care of,” MnDOT spokesperson Mike Dougherty said.

Monday, plow workers met with the national weather service for a briefing on the potential timeline and conditions of this storm. Plow workers are treating our highways with a brine to prevent ice buildup and make it easier to plow.

But once that snow starts, plow workers will stop treating the road with brine and start pushing snow off the roads.

“We can plow the roads. If we’re putting down salt, by the time we get back, it would be covered again with snow. That starts to create ice, because it’s so cold so we’re typically just going to be pushing that snow during the snowfall,” Dougherty said.

Crews will likely be working from tomorrow through the weekend, splitting between twelve hour shifts from midnight to noon and noon to midnight.

“We’re going to have these swells come through and just remember that big thing is slowing down, headlights on all the time. Just give people a good traveling distance, especially the snowplows. I think now we became are accustomed to everything melting, bare pavement, and now it’s going to be back to slick,” Dougherty said.

To stay up to date on the latest road conditions, download the MnDOT 511 app. It tells you what the road conditions are on all state highways and any crashes along the way.

