Mason City man enters guilty plea for attempted murder

Casey Larson, 31, of Mason City, entered a guilty plea for attempted murder on Feb. 20, 2023.
Casey Larson, 31, of Mason City, entered a guilty plea for attempted murder on Feb. 20, 2023.(KTTC)
By Michael Oder
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – A Mason City, Iowa, man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder after he shot a woman with an arrow in September.

Casey John Larson, 31, entered a guilty plea in a Cerro Gordo County jail Monday morning.

Larson was arrested and charged with attempted murder after police say he shot a woman with an arrow. Authorities said the woman was taken to the Mercy One emergency room and into surgery.

Mason City police officers were called out to 1st Street NW and North Washington Ave. about a couple yelling shortly after 10:00 p.m. At the same time, dispatchers got a call about a woman being shot with an arrow. Officers found Larson being held by a bystander.

Larson is set to be sentenced on March 20, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

