Light snow today; heavy snow, strong winds Tuesday PM through Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a bright and generally tranquil weekend, we’re moving into a much more active weather pattern for the work week, starting with a clipper-type storm system that’s bringing snow showers to the area. Expect a few light snow showers in the morning and then sparse flurries in the midday and afternoon that may even mix with some sprinkles. A minor coating of snow is possible in a few spots with mainly less than a quarter-inch of snowfall, especially on the Minnesota side of the border locally. A strong, gusty south breeze will work to pull in warmer air in the late morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s as gusts will add that extra chill to the air, reaching 30 miles per hour at times.

Clouds will clear off late tonight while winds turn to the northwest and become even gustier. Low temperatures will be around ten degrees with gusts around 35 miles per hour, giving us wind chill values in the single digits and teens below zero.

Winds will be lighter on Tuesday while morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds and snow. Up to an inch of accumulation will be possible by sunset with high temperatures in the low 20s.

A Winter Storm Watch will take effect at 6:00 PM Tuesday for most of the area. Expect periods of moderate snowfall during the night with three to seven inches of accumulation possible. A brisk northeast breeze begins to develop as the first of two waves of energy moves through the heart of the region.

Late Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be First Alert days as heavy snow will be possible across the area and winds will be powerful enough to cause treacherous travel conditions with blowing and drifting snow likely.

Snowfall will continue Wednesday, but accumulation will occur at a slower pace. Expect two to four inches of snowfall during the day with strong northeast winds causing blowing snow and reducing visibility. High temperatures will be in the mid-20s with wind chills in the single digits.

The second wave of low pressure will move into the area Wednesday night, producing several more inches of accumulation and generating more of those strong winds. Moderate snowfall is expected during the day on Thursday before accumulation winds down just before sunset. Some freezing rain will be possible south of Interstate 90. Altogether, snowfall of a foot or more will be possible on the Minnesota side of the border and North Iowa will measure several inches, but it’s too early to say what the exact range will be because of the wintry mixture potential that may cut into snowfall totals. High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper teens to low 20s with northwest winds reaching 40 miles per hour at times.

Cold air will move in for the end of the week, setting the stage for a subzero Friday morning. Expect morning temperatures in the five to ten below range with brisk northwest winds. High temperatures in the afternoon will be in the teens with a few light snow showers in the early evening. Less than half an inch of accumulation is expected late Friday.

After a cold and wintry week, temps will warm to milder levels to start the month of March next week. (KTTC)

