The Landing MN prepares ahead of winter storm

The Landing MN
The Landing MN(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Winter weather can be difficult for people experiencing homelessness, and The Landing MN day center in Rochester is working to try help as many people stay warm, fed and cared for during the upcoming winter storm.

The Landing co-founder Dan Fifield said they are stocked up on hygiene supplies and food. Fifield said they will be open.

“We see around sixty individuals. We feed between 50 and 60 people each evening,” he said. “We close at 8 p.m., then they try to get a place to stay at the warming center. At least they have a place to go now. Four years ago, there wasn’t anywhere for them to go- they were sleeping in the skyways.”

He said they have hot-cooked meals every day for people. He added that they don’t need winter clothing at this point, but monetary and food donations are welcome.

