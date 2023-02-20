Hy-Vee suspends employee discount amid alleged abuse of policy

Grocery store chain Hy-Vee is suspending its employee 10-percent discount.
By WOI
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Grocery store chain Hy-Vee is suspending its 10 percent employee discount after company officials say multiple workers were abusing the discount.

Company officials say they want to bring the program back eventually, but as of Monday, the program has been suspended.

One claim of the discount being abused showed an employee buying large amounts of merchandise, which officials believe the employee planned to resell.

Another person’s discount was used in five states in a single hour.

One worker, who wants to remain anonymous, said they believe the policy is being misused, but they worry suspending the perk punishes people not at fault.

“They knew specifically whose card it was and where it was being used,” the employee said. “They could identify exactly who was doing wrong, but all of us are losing out on it.”

Hy-Vee has said they plan to have a new discount program in place sometime this summer, but there is not a more exact timeline.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow potential
FIRST ALERT DAY: Details on the major winter storm for next week
Crews arrived at the home and were met with flames and smoke coming through the front window.
House fire in Northwest Rochester sends woman to hospital
Precip chances
Mild & quiet Sunday; Tracking next impactful winter storm
Jodi Huisentruit
$25,000 reward offered in Jodi Huisentruit case
Rochester and closer communities near the city continue to have higher than normal prices...
National gas prices keep dropping, not so much in Rochester

Latest News

Downtown Rochester's ice festival, Social-ICE, is February 24-25
Rochester Downtown Alliance discusses Social-ICE prep ahead of storm
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
generic deer photo
Deer and elk feeding program brings nature to families
Great Backyard Bird Count
Still time to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count