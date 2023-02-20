First Alert Days Tuesday through Thursday: Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Expected

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a bright and generally tranquil weekend, we’re moving into a much more active weather pattern for the work week, starting with a clipper-type storm system that’s bringing snow showers to the area. Expect a few light snow showers or flurries this afternoon that may even mix with some sprinkles. A minor coating of snow is possible in a few spots with mainly less than a quarter-inch of snowfall, especially on the Minnesota side of the border locally. A strong, gusty south breeze will work to pull in warmer air. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with wind chills in the 20s as gusts will add that extra chill to the air, reaching 25 miles per hour at times.

Expect light snow showers and flurries this afternoon with brisk winds and temps in the 30s. (KTTC)

Cloud cover will clear off late tonight while winds turn to the northwest and become even gustier. Low temperatures will be around ten degrees with gusts around 35 miles per hour, giving us wind chill values in the single digits and teens below zero.

Wind chill indices will be sub-zero late tonight. (KTTC)

Winds will be lighter on Tuesday while morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds and snow. Up to an inch of accumulation will be possible by sunset with high temperatures in the low 20s.

Snow will begin accumulating Tuesday afternoon with heavy snowfall expected Tuesday night. Another wave of heavy snow can be expected late Wednesday and Thursday. Strong winds will create treacherous travel conditions in the midweek. (KTTC)

A Winter Storm Watch will take effect at 6:00 PM Tuesday for most of the area. Expect periods of moderate snowfall during the night with three to seven inches of accumulation possible. A brisk northeast breeze begins to develop as the first of two waves of energy moves through the heart of the region.

Late Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be First Alert days as heavy snow will be possible across the area and winds will be powerful enough to cause treacherous travel conditions with blowing and drifting snow likely.

Snowfall will continue Wednesday, but accumulation will occur at a slower pace. Expect two to four inches of snowfall during the day with strong northeast winds causing blowing snow and reducing visibility. High temperatures will be in the mid-20s with wind chills in the single digits.

The axis of heavy snow may end up being positioned across our local area between Tuesday and Thursday. Several inches of accumulation will be expected. (KTTC)

The second wave of low pressure will move into the area Wednesday night, producing several more inches of accumulation and generating more of those strong winds. Moderate snowfall is expected during the day on Thursday before accumulation winds down just before sunset. Some freezing rain will be possible south of Interstate 90. Altogether, snowfall of a foot or more will be possible on the Minnesota side of the border and North Iowa will measure several inches, but it’s too early to say what the exact range will be because of the wintry mixture potential that may cut into snowfall totals. High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper teens to low 20s with northwest winds reaching 40 miles per hour at times.

Heavy snow, freezing rain, and strong winds will create difficult travel conditions in our local area this week. (KTTC)

Cold air will move in for the end of the week, setting the stage for a subzero Friday morning. Expect morning temperatures in the five to ten below range with brisk northwest winds. High temperatures in the afternoon will be in the teens with a few light snow showers in the early evening. Less than half an inch of accumulation is expected late Friday.

We'll have First Alert Days in the middle of this week as heavy snow and strong winds are expected to cause travel problems. The weekend looks much sunnier. (KTTC)

We’ll have sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 20s.

After a seasonably cold week, temps will warm nicely as we approach the beginning of March next week. (KTTC)

