FIRST ALERT DAYS: A major winter storm is on the way

Over a foot of snow will be possible
By Nick Jansen
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have “First Alert Days” in place for Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon. A major winter storm is set to impact the area with heavy snowfall and strong winds.

Current Alerts:

First Alert Watches
First Alert Watches(KTTC)

The National Weather Service has issued “Winter Storm Watches” for areas in dark blue. These are in effect from Tuesday evening until Thursday evening. Counties in the watch could see up to 10″+ of snow with this system. “Winter Storm Warnings” have been issued from Steele and Goodhue. The warning is in effect for Tuesday night through Thursday.

Winter Storm Impacts:

Winter Storm Impacts
Winter Storm Impacts(KTTC)

The “Winter Storm Index” has areas north of I-90 in the “Major” category with Minneapolis in the “Extreme”. With the combination of snow and wind, travel could become dangerous to impossible at times Wednesday into Thursday.

Winter weather timeline
Winter weather timeline(KTTC)

The first wave of snowfall will be light to moderate with some travel impacts Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations will be around 2-5″ area-wide with round 1. The second wave of snowfall will be heavy. That will move into the area Wednesday afternoon through late morning Thursday. Significant snowfall is expected with strong winds. Winds could gust near 30-40 mph Wednesday night into Thursday.

Snow Totals:

Snow totals
Snow totals(KTTC)

Wave 1: Snowfall totals will range from 2-5″ from Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon.

Wave 2: This is the part that I’m concerned about. Heavy snowfall will move Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Along with the heavy snowfall, strong winds are expected across the region. Snowfall totals will range from 7-12″+ in some locations through this time period. Travel will be dangerous to impossible at times.

Areas along and north of I-90 will have the potential of seeing 12″+ of snowfall by Thursday night.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow potential
FIRST ALERT DAY: Details on the major winter storm for next week
Crews arrived at the home and were met with flames and smoke coming through the front window.
House fire in Northwest Rochester sends woman to hospital
Precip chances
Mild & quiet Sunday; Tracking next impactful winter storm
Jodi Huisentruit
$25,000 reward offered in Jodi Huisentruit case
Rochester and closer communities near the city continue to have higher than normal prices...
National gas prices keep dropping, not so much in Rochester

Latest News

Heavy snow ahead
KTTC WX - Heavy snowfall ahead
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
First Alert Days Tuesday through Thursday: Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Expected
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Monday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Light snow today; heavy snow, strong winds Tuesday PM through Thursday