FIRST ALERT DAYS: A major winter storm is on the way

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have “First Alert Days” in place for Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon. A major winter storm is set to impact the area with heavy snowfall and strong winds.

Current Alerts:

First Alert Watches (KTTC)

The National Weather Service has issued “Winter Storm Watches” for areas in dark blue. These are in effect from Tuesday evening until Thursday evening. Counties in the watch could see up to 10″+ of snow with this system. “Winter Storm Warnings” have been issued from Steele and Goodhue. The warning is in effect for Tuesday night through Thursday.

Winter Storm Impacts:

Winter Storm Impacts (KTTC)

The “Winter Storm Index” has areas north of I-90 in the “Major” category with Minneapolis in the “Extreme”. With the combination of snow and wind, travel could become dangerous to impossible at times Wednesday into Thursday.

Winter weather timeline (KTTC)

The first wave of snowfall will be light to moderate with some travel impacts Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations will be around 2-5″ area-wide with round 1. The second wave of snowfall will be heavy. That will move into the area Wednesday afternoon through late morning Thursday. Significant snowfall is expected with strong winds. Winds could gust near 30-40 mph Wednesday night into Thursday.

Snow Totals:

Snow totals (KTTC)

Wave 1: Snowfall totals will range from 2-5″ from Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon.

Wave 2: This is the part that I’m concerned about. Heavy snowfall will move Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Along with the heavy snowfall, strong winds are expected across the region. Snowfall totals will range from 7-12″+ in some locations through this time period. Travel will be dangerous to impossible at times.

Areas along and north of I-90 will have the potential of seeing 12″+ of snowfall by Thursday night.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

