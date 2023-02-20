Deer and elk feeding program brings nature to families

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – As apart of Oxbow’s parks programming, the park hosted a special deer and elk feeding program that allowed families to get an up-close and personal to look at some wild animals.

The program is led by naturalist and allows kids to learn more about the animals’ behavior, antlers, and even watch them eat.

The aim of all the educational fun is to provide families an opportunity to get out into nature but also provide unique ways for kids to learn about these amazing animals.

“It allows them to get out in nature, it’s kind of a chilly day but it gets people out and into nature, getting information and learning stuff,” naturalist Jaide Ryks said.

Oxbow Park’s deer and elk feeding program is just one of the many public programs hosted each weekend.

