Sauna Life mobile Sauna at Old Abe Coffee Co. this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Old Abe Coffee Company in Rochester is offering a new way to relax this weekend - a mobile sauna experience.

The two-day event offers the experience of traditional Finnish sauna and ice plunge techniques.

The sold-out event took place Saturday and continues Sunday as well at Old Abe Coffee Company near Cooke Park.

Two-hour time slots include access to the mobile sauna, ice baths, a bucket of adult and family friendly beverages along with some small bites to enjoy.

One of the owners of Sauna Life, explains some of the health benefits saunas provide.

“You go into the sauna it’s about 180 (degrees) right now and just above freezing maybe 36, 37 degrees for the ice plunge so it’s a great contrast. And also the health benefits of doing sauna and cold plunge together are phenomenal.”

Although this weekend’s event is sold out, Sauna Life will be at Social Ice later this week for people to experience.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.