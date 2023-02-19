Rebecca Blank, who led University of Wisconsin, dies at 67

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Rebecca Blank, the former chancellor of the University of Wisconsin in Madison, has died. Blank’s death Friday came less than a year after she announced that she had an aggressive form of cancer. She was 67 years old.

Blank’s illness forced her to step aside last July from a new job as president of Northwestern University. In Madison, Provost Karl Scholz says Blank was a “transformational leader” who served during challenging times at the University of Wisconsin. Blank was credited with creating a program that guarantees scholarships and grants for students from households with income of $65,000 or less.

