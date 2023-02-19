New program teaches children sign language

Circle of Friend Signing School
Circle of Friend Signing School(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Children got the chance to learn sign language Saturday at SPARK Children’s Museum in Rochester.

SPARK is partnering with the organization Circle of Friends Signing to help children learn sign language.

At the event, a children’s book was read aloud and was signed with American Sign Language (ASL).

Circle of Friends Signing School opened its doors in the fall with the goal of teaching sign language skills to parents and children.

‘That multimodal use of language when you’re learning things is very helpful it just really helps imprint skills, language in your brain when you’re not just hearing something but you’re also seeing it and then you’re using your hands tactually to make the signs so it’s the educational benefit,” Circle of Friends owner Tracie Rieder said.

There will be another event in March. For more information click here.

