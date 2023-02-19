National gas prices keep dropping, not so much in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For the second straight week, the nation’s average gas price has seen a decline, dropping over seven cents from a week ago to $3.37 per gallon according to GasBuddy.

Rochester and closer communities near the city continue to have higher than normal prices averaging around $3.49.

We did find cheaper gas in Saint Charles running around $3.22.

Waseca has a average around $3.09, $3.26 in Freeborn County and around $3.32 in Owatonna.

Charles City in Iowa is close to the national average around $3.37.

For those communities enjoying the lower prices bad news from GasBuddy.

Officials say on average, gasoline prices rise between thirty five and eighty five cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day.

