Mostly cloudy and quiet Sunday; Active-weather week ahead

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures across the region Sunday will be a bit cooler than on Saturday, but still above normal for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper-30s. Skies today will be mostly cloudy and winds will be from the west between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Low temperatures across the region tonight will be in the teens and 20s with cloudy skies and winds from the southwest between five and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow, temperatures will be mild again in the 30s and 40s with the chance for flurries and light snow throughout the day. Little to no impacts are expected from this quick-hitting system. Skies will be cloudy and winds will be a bit breezy from the southwest between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

From Tuesday until Thursday, two different systems will impact the region bringing the chance for heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the region. Current unknowns with this storm are the setup location of the heaviest snow band along with the setup of the mixed precipitation and how quickly the system moves out of the region.

The Bottom Line
The Bottom Line(KTTC)

Along with precipitation across the next few days, conditions will be breezy as well, increasing the chance for reduced visibilities and blowing snow.

Wind Forecast
Wind Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures will decrease as the week progresses with highs in the teens by the end of the week on the backside of the system.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'The Garden' Indoor Skatepark Opens
New indoor skate park, ‘The Garden’ is officially open in Rochester
A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say
Democratic Minnesota state Rep. Liz Olson, of Duluth, discusses her bill to mandate paid sick...
Minnesota moves toward paid sick leave mandate for everyone
Winter Weather Potential
Beautiful Weekend; Major weather-maker next week
Midwest’s largest winter kite festival returns to Clear Lake
Midwest’s largest winter kite festival returns to Clear Lake

Latest News

SUN AM WX KTTC
SUN AM WX KTTC
Precip chances
Mild & quiet Sunday; Tracking next impactful winter storm
Sarah's 5pm Saturday Forecast 2/18/23
Sarah's 5pm Saturday Forecast 2/18/23
SAT AM WX KTTC
SAT AM WX KTTC