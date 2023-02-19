Mostly cloudy and quiet Sunday; Active-weather week ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures across the region Sunday will be a bit cooler than on Saturday, but still above normal for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper-30s. Skies today will be mostly cloudy and winds will be from the west between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Low temperatures across the region tonight will be in the teens and 20s with cloudy skies and winds from the southwest between five and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, temperatures will be mild again in the 30s and 40s with the chance for flurries and light snow throughout the day. Little to no impacts are expected from this quick-hitting system. Skies will be cloudy and winds will be a bit breezy from the southwest between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

From Tuesday until Thursday, two different systems will impact the region bringing the chance for heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the region. Current unknowns with this storm are the setup location of the heaviest snow band along with the setup of the mixed precipitation and how quickly the system moves out of the region.

Along with precipitation across the next few days, conditions will be breezy as well, increasing the chance for reduced visibilities and blowing snow.

Temperatures will decrease as the week progresses with highs in the teens by the end of the week on the backside of the system.

