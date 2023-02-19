Mild & quiet Sunday; Tracking next impactful winter storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a beautiful and mild start to the weekend, quiet conditions continue into Sunday with increased cloud cover. Tonight, clouds will gradually increase with overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

One more quiet and mild day is on tap for the region on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the mid-30s. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest at 5-10 mph. Clouds will hold steady throughout much of the upcoming week as an active weather pattern settles into the Upper Midwest.

Isolated snow chances are possible during the midday on Monday. A quick-moving Alberta Clipper system will pass through, keeping the majority of the snow to our north, but a few flurries and light snow showers are possible across southeast Minnesota. Minor accumulations are possible. Temperatures will remain mild in the mid-30s with south winds at 5-15 mph.

Our next big weather-maker arrives late in the day Tuesday, impacting our area through Wednesday and Thursday. Our confidence continues to grow, as models continue to agree, that an impactful winter weather system will affect the Upper Midwest Wednesday and Thursday. Models are also in agreement that our area will see at least 3″ of accumulating snowfall. There are still several questions about this system that still need to be figured out, like timing, exact snowfall amounts, and where the heaviest snowfall will settle. Those details will become more clear in the next couple of days, so keep an eye on the forecast.

Additional isolated snow showers are possible Friday with highs in the mid-teens. Quieter weather is expected to return on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-20s.

