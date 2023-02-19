House fire in NW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire Saturday night at 525 3rd Ave NW Rochester.

Crews arrived at the home and were met with flames and smoke coming through the front window.

Firefighters knocked down the flames and quickly began searching the home.

An adult female was located and removed from the house by firefighters. She was transported to the hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Two dogs were also found inside and moved to the exterior of the home.

One dog showed signs of life and was resuscitated by firefighters.

Unfortunately the other dog did not survive.

Significant smoke, water, and fire damage is seen throughout the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

