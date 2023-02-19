High-rise fire kills 1, displaces 400 residents in DC suburb

In this photo provided by Montgomery County (Maryland) Fire & Rescue Service, firefighters...
In this photo provided by Montgomery County (Maryland) Fire & Rescue Service, firefighters respond to a fire at a high-rise apartment building, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Silver Springs, Md.(Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — One person died and one is in critical condition after a fire early Saturday at a high-rise apartment building in a suburb of Washington, D.C., the Washington Post and other local media reported.

The fire in downtown Silver Spring sent more than a dozen other people, including three firefighters, to the hospital and displaced more than 400 residents, the Post reported.

Officials told the newspaper that the fire was reported in an apartment on the seventh floor of Arrive, a 15-story building, and estimated the damage at $2 million.

Vic Washington, who lives on the third floor, told the Post that he heard two explosions around 6 a.m.

“It definitely startled me,” he said. “The alarms were going off. It was very traumatic.”

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott E. Goldstein said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Godstein added that officials are aware of reports of loud booms and that they believe they could be related to aerosol cans that were in the apartment. He said the fire was contained to an apartment on the seventh floor.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say
'The Garden' Indoor Skatepark Opens
New indoor skate park, ‘The Garden’ is officially open in Rochester
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday
Democratic Minnesota state Rep. Liz Olson, of Duluth, discusses her bill to mandate paid sick...
Minnesota moves toward paid sick leave mandate for everyone
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission pleads not guilty

Latest News

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test launch of a...
North Korea confirms ICBM test, warns of more powerful steps
Philadelphia police officers investigate the fatal shooting of a Temple University police...
Temple University police officer fatally shot during chase
Circle of Friend Signing School
New program teaches children sign language
Youth ice fishing expo sees strong turnout
Youth ice fishing expo sees strong turnout