FIRST ALERT DAY: Details on the major winter storm for next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Confidence continues to grow for the potential of a major winter Tuesday through Thursday of this upcoming week. Significant snowfall will be possible across some portions of our area with the threat of icing just south of the freeze line. We will have First Alert Days in place Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Here’s everything to know for the upcoming week.

Winter Weather Impacts:

Our winter weather potential is the “high” category for Tuesday night through Thursday evening. We’re tracking the potential of significant snowfall with hazardous road conditions with this next system. The “extreme” category is just to the west & northwest of our area.

Heavy Snow Potential:

The main threat for heavy snowfall this next week is along and to the north of I-90. Areas north of I-90 have a “high” chance (80-99%) of snowfall amounts exceeding 6″. Current guidance is suggesting a sharp cutoff in snowfall totals south of I-90. Areas south of the Minnesota state border could see totals of less than 4″ of snow. Northern Iowa could run into the issue of ice accumulations with temperatures hovering around 28-32 degrees. That’s something we’ll need to keep a really close eye on as this system approaches the area.

Travel Outlook:

We’re looking at two waves of heavy snowfall across the region. The first moving into Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning and another round Wednesday into Thursday. A “Winter Storm Watch” has been issued by the NWS for Tuesday into Wednesday with the expectation of 3-7″ of snowfall being possible overnight.

The second wave will sweep across the region Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. Heavy snowfall will be possible for areas north of I-90 with a wintry mix/icing possible in northern Iowa. Winds are expected to increase Wednesday evening with gusts approaching 30-40 mph. Travel could be difficult and dangerous at times.

Storm Details:

Some details could still shift as we get closer and closer to the middle of next week. The biggest uncertainty I have right now is where the freeze-line will be set up at. Some guidance has suggested some significant ice amounts through northern Iowa (0.10-0.25″) through Thursday morning. That is still the biggest question mark in the forecast along with the overall timing of heavy snowfall across SE Minnesota. We’ll have more details on timing, snow totals, and ice totals in the coming days.

If you do have travel plans for next week, now is the time to consider changing those.

Nick

