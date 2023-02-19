$25,000 reward offered in Jodi Huisentruit case

Jodi Huisentruit
Jodi Huisentruit(KEYC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of the remains of former Mason City morning television news anchor Jodi Huisentruit.

Huisentruit disappeared in the early the morning of June 27, 1995, on her way to work at KIMT-TV in Mason City.

The reward offer is being made by licensed private investigator Steve Ridge as a private citizen. According to Ridge, the reward offer has the blessing of Huisentruit’s sister, JoAnn Nathe.

“I speak with JoAnn on a regular basis, and we have decided the timing is right to seek information on where Jodi’s body was discarded,” Ridge said in a news release.

Ridge has been actively investigating the case going on three years, since leaving his former media consulting firm which provided on-air coaching for Huisentruit early in her career.

Ridge has asked that any information in the case be directed to the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'The Garden' Indoor Skatepark Opens
New indoor skate park, ‘The Garden’ is officially open in Rochester
A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say
Democratic Minnesota state Rep. Liz Olson, of Duluth, discusses her bill to mandate paid sick...
Minnesota moves toward paid sick leave mandate for everyone
Winter Weather Potential
Beautiful Weekend; Major weather-maker next week
Midwest’s largest winter kite festival returns to Clear Lake
Midwest’s largest winter kite festival returns to Clear Lake

Latest News

The farmers who raise chickens and turkeys have also easily lost more than $1 billion but no...
Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year
Rochester and closer communities near the city continue to have higher than normal prices...
National gas prices keep dropping, not so much in Rochester
Crews arrived at the home and were met with flames and smoke coming through the front window.
House fire in Northwest Rochester sends woman to hospital
Representative host listening session
Representatives Talk Paid Family and Medical Leave