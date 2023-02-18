“Thrive Outside” Winter Activity Trailer popular this season, visits Gibbs Elementary

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – People across the community are embracing the winter weather and getting outdoors with the help of Rochester’s “Thrive Outside” Winter Activity Trailer.

Several groups have reserved it this season for get-togethers.

Tuesday, the trailer parked at Gibbs Elementary for students to enjoy some of the items inside, like snowshoes, hockey equipment, and sleds.

The trailer came to be thanks to the previous Leadership Greater Rochester class through the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.

The group handed the trailer over to the city last spring.

It is free to rent through Rochester Parks and Recreation.

