Rushford Fire Dept. in need of volunteers

RUSHFORD, Minn. (KTTC) – Helmets and jackets line the walls at the Rushford Fire Department, but five of those helmets don’t have anyone assigned to wear them.

“We normally house 30 fire members, and now we’re down to 25.” Rushford Fire Chief Chad Rasmussen said. “It’s kind of hard to get people to volunteer for anything anymore.”

The lack of new signups is a dilemma Rasmussen has not seen in his 23 years volunteering as a Rushford firefighter.

These shortages don’t end with the city’s all-volunteer fire department. Just ask Paul Corcoran, who’s been both a firefighter and EMT in the community for over 30 years.

“It used to be when we’d send out applications, or ask for applications, we’d have five more than what we needed.” Corcoran said.

Rasmussen said that some major recruitment efforts will be taking place this summer in an effort to fill those positions.

