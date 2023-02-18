Mild weekend; Confidence increasing for impactful winter weather mid-week

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Today will be the better of the two weekend days, with high temperatures in the upper-30s and low-40s across the region. Skies throughout the day will be mostly sunny and winds will be light from the west between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Skies will cloud up tonight with low temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Winds will pick up a bit overnight as well, from the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures Sunday will still be above normal for this time of year but will be cooler than Saturday, with high temperatures spread throughout the 30s across the region. Skies will be mostly cloudy and winds will be from the northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

A surface low will bring the chance for snowfall to the region on Monday with up to an inch possible mainly for areas along and north of I-90.

Snowfall Forecast
Snowfall Forecast(KTTC)

Although accumulating snow is possible Monday, all eyes are on the middle of the upcoming week as confidence continues to grow for impactful winter weather. Temperatures through the week will be in the 20s and 30s before dropping to the teens to round out the upcoming week.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

